SDP campaign suspends activities over NAF crash

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended all campaign activities for one week in honour of victims of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The NAF ATR-42 aircraft crashed on Monday in the coastal riverine area of Igbokoda, with 25 people reported dead.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Head of Media and Communications Directorate of the campaign, Comrade Mark Adebayo.

Adebayo said the decision was a mark of respect for the victims and an expression of solidarity with the Nigerian Air Force and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The statement said the campaign was “deeply devastated” by the crash, adding that the victims had made sacrifices in service to the country.

“In moments of such monumental national tragedy, politics must take a backseat to national mourning and deep reflection,” the campaign said.

According to Adebayo, the SDP presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and his running mate, Prof. Usman Bugaje, had condoled with the Chief of the Air Staff, the leadership of the NAF and the families of the victims.

The statement quoted the duo as saying: “We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nigerian Air Force and the families left behind. We pray that the Almighty grants fortitude to the bereaved families and comfort to a grieving nation as we navigate this painful loss.”

Adebayo said all scheduled rallies, town hall meetings, stakeholder engagements and media appearances had been suspended until the mourning period ended.

The campaign also called for a comprehensive insurance policy for personnel of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, citing the sacrifices made by security personnel in the service of the country.

It further urged regular and proper maintenance of military aircraft and other equipment to reduce air crashes and other avoidable accidents.

“The sacrifices of our gallant officers must be matched with concrete welfare and safety measures,” the campaign said.