Tinubu pays tribute to ex-NADECO Chieftain, chief Ralph Obioha

Chief Ralph Obioha

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Chief Ralph Obioha, a respected statesman, former lawmaker, businessman and prominent figure in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle.

The President extended his heartfelt condolences to Chief Obioha’s family, his community, the people of Abia State, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, members of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), and all Nigerians mourning the patriot.

President Tinubu affirmed that Chief Ralph Obioha belonged to a generation of Nigerians who answered the call of duty at some of the most difficult moments in the nation’s history.

The President in a statement via his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, was quoted as saying: “As a founding member and prominent leader of NADECO, Chief Obioha stood firmly on the side of democratic governance during the struggle for the restoration of democracy following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“His commitment to the pro-democracy cause came at considerable personal cost. Yet, despite the challenges and pressures of those difficult years, he remained steadfast in his belief that Nigeria’s destiny was inseparable from democracy, justice, constitutionalism and the right of the Nigerian people to choose their leaders,” the President noted.

“While the passage of time may dim memories, the contributions of patriots who stood firm during difficult chapters of our national history must never be forgotten.

“Chief Ralph Obioha was a courageous Nigerian who made sacrifices for democracy and remained committed to the ideals of a better Nigeria.

“His generation faced extraordinary challenges, and he played his part in defending the principles he believed would strengthen our democracy and our nation.

“His passing is a loss to his family, his community and the nation. We shall remember him for his courage, his convictions, his service and his belief in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. I pray that Almighty God grants them comfort and gives eternal rest to the soul of Chief Ralph Obioha.”

“May the memory of Chief Ralph Obioha endure as a reminder that the building of a nation requires courage, sacrifice, conviction and faith,” the President added.