Multiple levies: Okada riders, ticket sellers clash in Akure

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

There was tension in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday as commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as Okada riders, and ticket sellers clashed over alleged multiple levies, leaving several people injured.

The confrontation reportedly occurred at different locations across the metropolis after some Okada operators resisted attempts by revenue collectors to enforce payment of what they described as a fresh levy, despite having paid similar charges earlier.

The riders alleged that they were being compelled to pay N7,000 for an emblem purportedly introduced by the Akure South Local Government Area.

They accused the council chairman, Hon. Gbenga Fasua, of authorising the collection, an allegation he denied.

The development disrupted commercial motorcycle operations in parts of the city as many riders abandoned their routes and joined colleagues in protesting the alleged levy.

A rider, Jimoh Akindele, alleged that enforcement agents had been stationed at strategic locations across the city to compel riders to make the payment.

“What they are doing is double taxation. How can Hon. Fasua be selling emblem for riders in Akure South for N7,000? They send boys to different locations to collect money from us.

“We were told the money is for Akure South Local Government and not for the state government. The state government is not even aware. We cannot continue like this. Enough is enough,” he said.

Another operator, who identified himself as Adekunle, said the riders were not opposed to paying legitimate government revenue but expressed concern over what he described as a lack of transparency and repeated demands for similar payments.

According to him, riders were made to pay in the morning, only for another set of collectors to demand additional tickets later in the day.

“We pay in the morning and another person will come later to demand another ticket. When we ask, they will say it is for Akure South Local Government. No satisfactory explanation,” he said.

Adekunle also alleged that the chairman was using the local security outfit, Tiger Base, to harass Okada riders in the city.

He appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to urgently intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

However, Fasua denied authorising the sale of the emblem, saying neither he nor the Akure South Local Government had approved the collection.

He said no money from the alleged levy had been remitted to the council.

Fasua said he first became aware of the issue after encountering a group of protesting Okada riders in front of the Government Office.

According to him, the riders told him they had already obtained stickers earlier in the year, including one issued during the Ogun Festival, and were being asked to purchase another, which would be the third within the year.

“I told them to hold on with these sales. Let’s get clarity from Mr Governor. I went to about two other spots and told them to suspend the sales until we get clarity from the Governor.

“I am the representative of the people of Akure. I was voted for and I am their voice. That was why I said, let me speak with the Governor about it,” he said.

The chairman said the fact that the name of Akure South Local Government appeared on the emblem did not mean that it originated from the council.

“They wrote the name of my local government on it, but it does not come from me. When they showed me the ones they had taken, the first one for the year and the second one, they were using the name of my local government to generate funds.

“I know nothing about it, and not even a dime has come to the local government,” Fasua said.

He said the emblem shown to him was priced at more than N7,000 and questioned why funds collected through it were not being remitted to the local government if the council’s name was being used.

Fasua urged the Okada operators and other parties involved to remain calm and avoid actions capable of disrupting the peace in Akure.

“My message is that they should stop such. We are not aware of those things, and specifically, Akure is known for peace.

“Please, let’s avoid any form of protest or action that will break the peace we are enjoying in Akure,” he appealed.