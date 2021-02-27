Breaking News
Breaking: FG reopens third mainland bridge in Lagos

On 12:44 pmIn Newsby
Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened “this weekend’’ – Fashola

The Federal Government on Saturday announced the reopening of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos after completed “rehab”.

The minister of works and housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola in a terse statement posted on his official Twitter handle stated: “ Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

