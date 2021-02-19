Breaking: Again, Boko Haram invades Born LGA

Kindly Share This Story:

BY NDAHI MARAMA

Boko Haram Friday, invaded Dikwa Local government Area of Borno state, shooting sporadically after engaging security operatives, Sources said.

Residents including thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are scampering for safety as a results of explosions and sounds of gunshots all over.

Just few days within the week, some insurgents stormed neighboring Marte Local Government Area and wrecked havoc, as well as took control and mounted their flags in the Council Headquarter.

A resident who did not want his name mentioned in a text message on Friday night to our Correspondent said, “the insurgents invaded Dikwa at about 5:30pm on Friday and have been exchanging fire with troops up to 9:05pm at press time.”

He said he did not have actual number of casualties but he suspected that casualties would be from the sides of the terrorists, troops and innocent civilians.

