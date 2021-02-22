Bovi flaunts #EndSars shirt at 2021 Headies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Four months after the EndSars protest organized by the Nigerian youths, which allegedly witnessed the death of many at LekkiTollGate, a popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma, aka Bovi, Sunday appeared at The Headies 2021 with a blood-stained #EndSARS outfit.

The 14th edition of the Headies awards was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic. The live event, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, featured nominees with electrifying performance.

Passing a silent message against police brutality, killings, maiming, extortion and man in humanity to man, Bovi rocked a shirt stained with blood.

The shirt which has Green, White, Green as it color symbolizes the Nigerian flag. At the night when #EndSars protesters were allegedly shot, Nigerian youths flaunted a flag allegedly stained with blood.

Bovi’s action at the 2021 Headies was absolutely to pass a message of what allegedly happened that night.

Obviously the winner of the best dressed at the #14thHeadies goes to Bovi.

Obviously the winner of the best dressed at the #14thHeadies goes to Bovi.

Bovi deserves a million RT for the #endsars flag of 20/10/20

We haven’t forgotten and thar Desmond Elliott was there.

😭 😭 😭 😭

Bovi deserves a million RT for the #endsars flag of 20/10/20

We haven't forgotten and thar Desmond Elliott was there.

