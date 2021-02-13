Breaking News
Bandits kill two in Kaduna community – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government said suspected bandits killed two persons in the early hours of Saturday in Baka village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, made the disclosure to newsmen on Saturday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported that bandits in the early hours of Saturday invaded Baka village, Igabi local government area.
“According to the report, the bandits, while shooting sporadically, forcefully gained entry into the residence of the victim, a farmer in the area, attempting to kidnap him and his son, upon resisting the bandits, they were both shot dead.
The Commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

