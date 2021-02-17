Application for free four months Delta ICT training still open — Tsekiri 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Matthew Tsekiri, has said application form for the free months ICT-Youth Empowerment Programme, ICT-YEP for young Deltans between the age of 18-40 is still on.

Tsekiri in a statement said; “Those that are yet to apply can still do so this week as Application Portal closes this weekend been 21st February 2021 @ 12Midnight.

Also read:

“Wouldn’t you rather encourage your children, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, family and friends to take advantage of this great opportunity to be trained and empowered?

“Free starter packs will be given to successful trainees at the end of the programme. Skill Up and become Self-Employed. Kindly visit the website @ www.deltastateihub.com to apply. ”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: