APC Stakeholders: Okorocha tackles Uzodimma

Sooner we will know who owns the land Uzodimma tells Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo west Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday claimed that those who attended the stakeholders meeting held in Imo, were not members of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Okorocha through his Special Adviser on media, Sam Onwuemedo, spoke in Owerri, on the Imo stakeholders meeting where there was a resolution that all stolen properties belonging to Imo people be recovered from whoever no matter how highly placed such individual is.

Okorocha argument was that he did not see any APC member in that stakeholders meeting.

According to Okorocha, “Aside Prof. Marince Iwu who was there because his Junior brother is the Secretary to the State Government, no other prominent citizen of the State was there, including those in business, in politics and so on. Anyone in doubt should see the media Publications on the list of those in attendance.

“With the much orchestrated stories of recovery, the governor has only embarked on blackmail trip and vendetta against Okorocha, otherwise the petitions for which EFCC and ICPC investigated Okorocha and the matters are in Court, were written by the State Government. Then, why not wait until the Courts find Okorocha guilty. Why the hurry? Sooner than later, the reason for this needless vendetta against Okorocha which is bound to fail, would manifest.

“The governor had deceived the Court last Wednesday to grant him interim order of forfeiture after agents of government had invaded and looted the properties in question. And the Order was granted because they never informed the Court that there is a Judgment on the same properties by Justice T.N. Nzeukwu, and pending cases on the same properties before Justice J.K. Omotosho of Federal High Court Port-Harcourt; and Federal High Court Owerri, and High Court in Abuja Judicial Division and the reason we described the order of forfeiture, as belated and an afterthought.

“We know well meaning citizens of the state. When they meet, we shall know that Imo Stakeholders have met. And not members of the governor’s faction of APC who are very few in number. They only held their factional meeting last Saturday.”

In a short response, the state commissioner for Information and strategy, Declan Emelumba, said: “Okorocha is an unrepentant criminal and a perennial liar. This government will no longer dignify a common crimal by joining issues with him. The day of reckoning is here and there is no escape route. Imo people have spoken and sooner than later we shall know who owns the land.”

