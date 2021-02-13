Again, herdsmen attack another Ogun community

Kindly Share This Story:

….kill four, injure several people, raze houses

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Hoodlums suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Friday night launched an attack on Orile-Igbooro in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State, killing no fewer than four persons.

Vanguard reliability gathered that houses were set ablaze, while several people sustained varying degrees of injuries in the said attack.

Speaking on the incident, member of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Wahab Haruna Abiodun Egungbohun berated the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari, on how he has been handling the security of lives and property of the people.

The lawmaker said the senseless killing by the Fulani herdsmen in Yewa area of the state is becoming unbearable as people in his constituency can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

His words, “On Thursday, some communities in Yewa North, that included Owode Ketu, Ijoun, Eggua, Igan-Alade, Tata were reportedly laid ambush by the herdsmen and killed two villagers”.

“On Friday night again, heavily armed men entered Orile-Igbooro village in Yewa North and no fewer than four villagers were killed, some houses were also burnt down, while many people were left with varying degrees of injuries”.

The lawmaker added “It is clear that these herdsmen are behind the attacks”.

Ketu Constituency II has often witnessed violence attack stemming from disputes between the herdsmen and the farmers”.

“Security is said to be a right of every citizen but reversed is the case in Ketu. We are not treated with fairness. Our farmers can’t go to farm, we can’t sleep with eyes closed. The Governor should empower other security agencies now”, he lamented.

The NSCDC Agro Rangers are not adequately empowered to comb forest in Ogun State. Agony is seriously in our land as my people are being killed everyday. Amotekun should not be delayed further. Mr Governor should commission the security outfit now”.

“It is sad that no single herder has been arrested since security agencies have been fighting insecurity in my Constituency”.

“It is sad that our people in villages in this axis can’t sleep since last night. villagers are now outside burning fire and ready to defend their village. The Executive Governor should act now”.

“These had been happening for years and we’ve been shouting about this for long. Since we have been reporting this issue, how many Fulani herdsmen have been arrested by Police? Why is it difficult for our government to address this issue for ones and find lasting solutions to it”.

“Mr Governor is over silent on this issue, as chief security officer of this good State”

Vanguard News Nigeria

