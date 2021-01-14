Wounds of the civil war have not been healed – Matthew Hassan Kukah

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, Thursday, said that the wounds of the civil war have not been healed.

Kukah disclosed this at a zoom meeting organized by Dele Momodu of the Ovation Magazine and Mazi Ezeoke.

Speaking on the theme: The Second never again conference: 51 years after Nigerian-Biafran Civil war, the outspoken Bishop, advised Nigerians to compile a history of the country, noting that knowing the history will calm/qualm the taste for violence.

Kukah who has been on the media for criticizing the current administration and proffering solutions to the problems of the country noted that Nigerians and of course their leaders are not happy with the current situation of the country.

He highlighted, poor economic policies, insecurity and poor education/health systems as issues bedeviling the country and advised the current administration to fix them.

“We are failing in almost all the sectors. We must stand up and fix them”. Speaking further, Kukah said that there is enough blame to go round, noting that everyone should be blamed for the current situation of the country.

If we are saying NEVER AGAIN, we must identify some fundamental issues. We must have our history written down or acted as a movie. We must understand the role of religion in Nigeria. The issue of consequentiality should also be of great essence. There should be consequences for good and bad behavior.”

