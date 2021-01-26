Why I sold my day-old baby to pastor for N10,000 — 22-year-old woman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

A 22-year-old woman, Seun Oladayo, who sold her day-old baby for N10,000 to a pastor in Ondo town, Ondo state, has revealed why she took the action.

Oladayo was arrested by the security outfit, Amotekun, in Ondo West council area of the state.

She confessed that she sold the baby because she fears she would not be able to cater for him since the father left her the day he was told that she was pregnant.

Seun was said to have cut the umbilical cord of the baby after delivery so that the baby could die, after which she later sold him to the pastor for N10,000 when she realised that the baby did not die.

It was gathered that the pastor that bought the child later reported to Amotekun, which led to her arrest.

The suspect in an interview said: “I did it because I don’t know how I am going to take care of the baby. So I told the pastor to take the baby away for N10, 000.

READ ALSO:

“It is true I was dating a man called Tope. He asked me if I am pregnant so he could open a shop for me and I said yes. Since then, I did not see him again.”

How it happened—Pastor

The pastor, who bought the child, Olawale, popularly called Eri Aditu, said: “The woman’s brother came to call me that I should come with him to their house as there is a newborn baby there and I went with him.

“I knew them when her first child was sick and I prayed for them.

“She was later pregnant after the prayer, but I did not see them again until Saturday when the brother, called Yinka, came to call me.

“When I got there, there was no proof that they are living in that house. It was a cloth that was on the floor with blood where the baby was born. The house is located at Akinjagunla in Ondo.

“The brother said the woman was dating a man and they don’t want the man to know that she was pregnant. And that was why they wanted the baby dead.

It was the mother that cut the cord of the baby so that the baby would die.

“It was not time for her to give birth, they gave her drips for four days so that she could give birth and also tap the fluid the baby is using for the four days.

“I was told to bring N10,000 so that they can give the doctor N5,000 for his job and I did because if I did not, another person would come and buy the baby.

“The baby was given to me in a sack with the placenta and I went to Amotekun’s office to explain what happened and the woman was arrested and handed over to Police at Area Commander, Yaba in Ondo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: