We’ve nothing to hide, books will always be open – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of full implementation of the 2021 budget, with all transparency and openness in meeting the targets, while appreciating the National Assembly for the effective and detailed attention before the passage.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said the president gave the assurance in Daura, Katsina State, after participating in the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts would be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget.

“We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

Buhari said the administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

“We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertiliser in the country.

”We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six Geo-Political Zones.’’

The President’s registration exercise in Daura was attended by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and ten governors.

The affected governors included Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, who is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, and other party stalwarts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

