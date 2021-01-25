We are going Soviet Union way if we don’t restructure — Alao, C&S leader

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says Buhari should see Kukah, Soyinka as watchmen

By Adesina Wahab

The Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church Worldwide, His Most Eminence Prophet Solomon Alao, has raised the alarm that recent developments in the country have made an urgent restructuring of the country inevitable, saying not doing that is sending the country down the same path the defunct Soviet Union took some years ago.

The Soviet Union disintegrated into many sovereign nations over two decades ago.

Alao stated this on Monday while briefing the press on the 2021 Annual General Conference of the church holding in Ibadan later in the month.

The C&S leader noted that President Muhammadu Buhari should also see those drawing his attention to lapses in his administration and the country at large as watchmen and not people that must be vilified and seen as enemies.

‘Any Nigerian who for any reason does not speak out in order to assist the government is not patriotic in this context. Any dissenting voice should not be seen as unpatriotic.

Going by the scriptures in Ezekiel chapter 33, in this respect, the likes of Reverend Father Matthew Kukah and Professor Wole Soyinka are the watchmen for the country and my poor insignificant self as that watchman referred to in Ezekiel chapter 33.

“All is not well with our country politically, socially, economically, and security-wise. That is why as the Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, I had in recent times signed many press releases to call the attention of our political leaders at national and state levels to the virus threatening the unity and progress of the country, “he said.

The cleric called on the President not to continue to ignore increasing demands for a restructuring of our political system, adding that “not much time is left if we want to avoid the Soviet Union experience.”

On the state of the economy, Alao noted that the economy is not as good as Nigerians are being made to believe.

He added that Nigerians are getting poorer daily and advised the government to do away with policies that would impoverish them the more.

He listed some of the policies to include the N50 Stamp Duty charges, the increase in the Value Added Tax, electricity tariff among others, saying those policies were not positively affecting the people’s lives.

He also faulted the continuous enrolment of Nigerians by the NIMC while the Coronavirus pandemic is still raging.

He appealed to politicians to stop distracting Buhari with jostling for positions in the 2023 general elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

