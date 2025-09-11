Faith, colour, music as C&S marks 100th anniversary in Lagos

By Osho Abeeb & Umejiaku Stanley

The Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church Worldwide on Tuesday marked its 100th anniversary with a historic celebration that brought together thousands of worshippers, clerics, royal fathers, and dignitaries at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

The centenary, held on September 9, 2025, commemorated a century since the church was founded in Lagos by Saint Moses Orimolade Tunolase in 1925.

The event, which featured a thanksgiving parade, brass band renditions, Bible readings, and colourful displays, was attended by leaders of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (ESOCS), The New Seraph, The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (TESOCS), Agbojesu, Zion Church, Motalitu, and other C&S groups under the umbrella of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC).

Leading the thanksgiving parade was The New Seraph Evangelical Ministries under the leadership of Her Grace, Iya Aladura General Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, who read the first Bible passage taken from Isaiah 61:1-11. The entry procession featured horses and a ceremonial brass band that electrified the atmosphere, with worshippers breaking into dance.

Dignitaries at the centenary included His Most Eminence Baba Aladura Bob-Manuel, Prelate of ESOCS; the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); representatives of the Pope; royal fathers such as the Owa Ale of Ikare Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adefemi Adegbite II; and Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. Also present were government officials, renowned musician Sir Shina Peters, and clerics from across the country.

Dr. Yomi-Sholoye, who was recently honoured with the Centenary Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Church’s Development during the anniversary gala on September 6, was recognised for her leadership and philanthropy in advancing the values of the C&S Church.

Her Grace’s family has deep roots in the Seraphim tradition. Her late father, Baba Aladura Sunday Peter Akinjogunla, founded the then New Mission C&S Church (now Faith Mission Church), while her mother, Her Eminence Prophetess Dr. Marian Adeleye Akinjogunla, is Founder/President of Faith Mission C&S Church Worldwide and a member of the Ecclesiastical Council of C&S Unification Church of Nigeria.

The centenary celebration was described by clerics as a “profound testimony of God’s grace, mercy and faithfulness” and a milestone that points the way forward for the future of the church.