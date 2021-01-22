VIDEO: Panic as man slumps in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium has broken Friday afternoon when a man, guessed to be in his mid 50’s was said to have suddenly slumped in his car along CMD Road, Magodo area of Lagos.

The yet to be identified victim, according to an eyewitness, was driving alone in his Honda Accord vehicle with Lagos registration number, EKY 55 CM when the incident happened.

According to the report at press time, no mobile phone was found on him to identify him or call his family members.

The victim was seen lying unconscious in his car wearing a black T-shirt and light colour shorts.

An eye witness, who identified himself as Mr Ayobami Ladipo, alias Mr Porsche, said the incident happened at about 6.pm, Friday.

“I’ve personally called the Lagos Emergency Number 112 and am hoping they’ll come to his rescue as promised,” Mr. Porsche stated.

