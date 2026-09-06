Jonathan sees off ex-Sierra Leone President Koroma, welcomes return home

ABUJA — Former President Goodluck Jonathan has seen off former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma as he returns to his country after more than two years in Nigeria.

Jonathan disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, describing Koroma as his “dear friend and brother.”

He said Nigeria had served as Koroma’s “home away from home” during his stay and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to provide friendship, support and solidarity to the former Sierra Leonean leader.

Jonathan said he and others had quietly encouraged dialogue and engagement with the Sierra Leonean authorities to help create conditions for Koroma’s safe and dignified return.

“As we say farewell today, I am particularly happy that he is returning home to Freetown,” Jonathan said.

He wished Koroma a safe journey and peace of mind as he begins what he described as a new chapter.

“May your return be a moment of renewed hope and reconciliation for you, your family and the people of Sierra Leone,” he added.

“Safe travels, my brother. Sierra Leone welcomes you home,” Jonathan said.