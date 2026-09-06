Political thugs attack NDC office in Rivers, destroy billboards

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — Suspected political thugs have attacked the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, destroying billboards, banners and other campaign materials.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday night at the party’s secretariat located in Emohua Town, headquarters of the local government area.

The attackers allegedly destroyed signages, including large billboards and campaign banners mounted on the building.

Confirming the incident, the NDC House of Representatives candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Hon. Fugbara Ohaka, condemned the attack and called for calm among party members and supporters.

Ohaka said political differences should not be allowed to degenerate into violence, intimidation or destruction of property.

He appealed to members and supporters of the party to remain peaceful and law-abiding, saying the NDC would not be provoked into taking the law into its own hands.

He also called on security agencies to investigate the incident and identify those responsible for the destruction of the party’s property.

According to him, anyone found culpable should be made to face the law.

Ohaka said politics should be centred on ideas, development, service and the welfare of the people rather than violence and destruction.

He added that elections would come and go, but relationships and communities would remain, urging political actors to embrace peace, tolerance and responsible engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful, issue-based and people-centred campaign, while calling for continued peace in Emohua, Ikwerre, Rivers State and Nigeria.