Maitland-Niles strikes in stoppage time to deny Man United win

Everton’s Scottish manager David Moyes (L) and Everton’s English midfielder #37 James Garner (R) celebrate Everton’s English defender #02 Ainsley Maitland-Niles (not seen) scoring the team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north-west England on September 6, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser on his Everton debut as the Toffees secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Man United.

Everton appeared to be heading for defeat after Benjamin Sesko put United ahead with an 88th-minute header, but Maitland-Niles struck from distance deep into added time to rescue a point.

The result provided some relief for Everton after a frustrating transfer deadline day left manager David Moyes with a depleted squad for the Premier League campaign.

Moyes had earlier admitted he had “to live with disappointments” and urged his players to “muck in” following the club’s failure to strengthen as planned.

United had taken the lead through Bryan Mbeumo, before Tyrique George’s powerful effort restored parity for Everton.

Sesko then looked set to seal victory for United late on, but deadline-day signing Maitland-Niles came off the bench to fire home a long-range effort and spark wild celebrations at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The draw lifted the mood around Everton after a difficult week, while United were left to settle for a point after conceding in stoppage time.

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