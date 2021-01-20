UNIBEN to resume based on Edo Covid-19 directives

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE management of the University of Benin has said that its resumption date for students would be hinged on the resumption the date fixed by the state government as a result of the ravaging Covid –19 pandemic.

A statement yesterday by the Acting Registrar of the school, Clarkson Ehigiator said “The management of the University of Benin acknowledges the sacrifices made by our dear students and their parents during this most challenging period.

“The University of Benin as a Federal Institution, located in Benin city must adhere to all directives of the Edo State Government.

The Governor of the state announced the postponement of Schools resumption from the 18th of January, 2021 which will be reviewed on the 1st of February 2021.

“Students of the University of Benin are, therefore, not expected in the halls of residence on the 30th of January nor be present physically on the 1st of February, 2021 while Management awaits a new Edo State Government’s directive.

“The University’s Management is committed to ensuring the provision of quality education to our dear students without compromising on our collective safety. Management also recognises that students are eager to return to school for their academic activities and assures that all things possible are being done to actualise that objective as the interest of the students remains paramount.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

