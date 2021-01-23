Tragic as LAWMA worker dies on duty

Kindly Share This Story:

…LAWMA mourns

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck again in Lagos on Saturday, when a worker with the Lagos Waste Management Authority LAWMA, identified as Mr Nasiru Saheed, on Saturday, died on active service at Ikoyi area of the state.

Recall that a similar incident happened the previous day, precisely on Friday evening, January 22, when a motorist, suddenly slumped and died in his car while driving along CMD Road, Magodo, Ikosi- Isheri Local Council Development Area, Lagos.

According to a source, Saheed, on Saturday morning while operation on a LAWMA truck along Alexander Road in Ikoyi, Lagos State, suddenly fell from the machine and as result of the heavy impact of the accident, died immediately.

In a viral video on social media, the gory picture was captured as the deceased lied in a pool of his blood wearing LAWMA uniform.

LAWMA later confirmed the tragic incident on its official Twitter handle, saying, “LAWMA with a deep sense of regret, announces the death in an accident of one of our waste handlers (Mr Nasiru Saheed) this morning.

“The Authority is in touch with the family and will stand by them in this difficult time.

“There is a comprehensive insurance cover for all categories of our workers. LAWMA will, through the insurance policy, mitigate the effect of this big loss on the family.

“The Authority wishes to state that the welfare of its staff is paramount and we will continue to prioritise the same throughout our operations.”

