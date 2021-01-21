Telecom operators grow 3G, 4G towers to 53,460

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Telecom operators in the country have grown the third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) base transceiver stations, BTS, to 53,460 in just five years.

This was announced by the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta, while welcoming the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Engr. Festus Daudu, on Tuesday.

Danbatta, while briefing Daudu on the functions and regulatory activities of the Commission, said the 3G and 4G BTS deployment in the country increased from 30,000 to 53,460 while Fibre Optic Transmission cables expanded from 47,000km to 54,725km in the last five years, resulting in improved broadband/telecoms service delivery to Nigerians.

Danbatta briefed Daudu on NCC’s enabling laws, mandates, structure, implementation approach of mandates and methodology.

He also touched on focus and targets, scorecards, a new Strategic Management Vision, SVP, which the commission will soon unveil.

According to Danbatta, through the effective regulatory regime of his administration, the Commission has helped telecoms operators increase deployment of infrastructure, which in turn helped to improve broadband penetration and other related service delivery in the telecoms industry.

He said: “The BTS, fibre optic cables and other related infrastructure are central to the provision of improved service experience for Nigerians by their respective telecoms service providers.”

He added that the Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) licensed recently by the commission were also expected to add 38,296km to optic fibre cables when they commence operations full.

Danbatta said by November 2020, active telephony subscribers stood at 208 million with teledensity standing at 108.92 percent, broadband penetration grew to 45.07 percent while active Internet subscriptions hit 154.9 million, among others.

In recognition of the tremendous economic growth opportunities afforded by the deployment of broadband and its associated technologies, Danbatta said the Commission has positioned itself in government’s drive for a digital Nigeria.

He noted that digital drive comprises the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (2020-2030) and the Strategic Management Plan (2020- 2024) of the Commission.

“The Commission will continue to put in its best in the discharge of its mandates, especially in facilitating the deployment of broadband, which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and national development.

“Also, it is our belief that the communications industry, under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, will experience more quantum leaps and retain its current leadership role in the telecommunications space,” he said.

