Samsung heightens mobile market competition with Galaxy S21 

By Juliet Umeh

Smart Devices Maker, Samsung, has unveiled the Galaxy S21 Series, saying it is one of its flagship devices that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.

According to the company, Galaxy S21 is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations that allows a user make the most of every moment.

It noted that the new series debuts an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device. And each device offers the connectivity, power and performance.

Speaking during the launch, Head of Marketing at Samsung Nigeria, Iretiogo Oke, said:

“Galaxy S21 Ultra is another example of how Samsung is driving meaningful innovation forward to give people personalised experiences that enrich their lives and empower them to express who they are.

“Given how indispensable technology has been to our lives during these times, we wanted to take another leap forward and push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do.”

Features of the phone include and outstanding design which unveils an iconic Contour Cut Camera housing that seamlessly blends into the device’s metal frame for a sleek, yet striking esthetic.

*Ccamera experience, shows an advanced pro-grade camera system that can help a user capture stunning, studio-quality photos in various lightings and settings, or shoot and edit videos with a toolbox of new AI-powered features that elevate every shot.

*Smart, hyper-fast connections across devices.

For the first time on any Samsung S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology. Use an existing S Pen from a Galaxy Note or Galaxy Tab or purchase an S Pen separately on its own or with a compatible case.

*Performance and protection feature of the phone shows a device with faster speed, advanced computing and greater energy efficiency. And when the battery gets low, Galaxy S21 Ultra can reach a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes..

*Samsung care+ coverage

This feature ensures that a user experiences total peace of mind and get the most from the device. It helps users to enjoy a personal set-up session with a Samsung Care+, 24/7 dedicated support via phone or chat, screen repairs, an extended warranty and coverage for accidental damage.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a quad rear camera (ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses) that features a upgraded 108MP pro sensor from which one can capture 12 bit HDR photos with 64 times richer color data and more than three times wider dynamic range while the S21+ and S21 feature a 64MP Tele triple camera.

The Series are available in 256GB memory space with a limited option for S21 Ultra at 512GB. The Galaxy S21 Ultra feature an intelligent all day battery of 5000mAh while S21+ and S21 battery are 4800mAh and 40000mAh respectively.

Galaxy S21 Ultra is the largest member of the Galaxy S21 series with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Vanguard News Nigeria

