Senator Abdullahi Adamu at 80: A life of service, wisdom and grace (2), by Usman Sarki

“Salus populi suprema lex esto” (“The welfare of the people shall be the supreme law”), Roman maxim

The first part of this series reflected upon the life, character and formative influences that shaped Senator (Dr.) Abdullahi Adamu, CON, Turakin Keffi, into one of the foremost public figures of his generation. It suggested that the enduring measure of leadership lies not in the splendour of the offices one occupies but in the institutions one strengthens, the confidence one inspires and the values one espouses.

It is fitting that this second part should return to the reflections of Edward Gibbon upon old age and public virtue. Gibbon observed that “the feeble and pernicious efforts of old age” exhaust the remains of strength and hasten the decline of life. Elsewhere, he reflected that among the greatest misfortunes of advancing years is old age without the remembrance of virtue. His concern was not merely with longevity but with the moral significance of a life honourably lived.

Such, no doubt, is the ordinary course of nature. But history reminds us that every generation produces a few exceptional individuals whose vigour of mind, steadiness of judgement and unwavering devotion to public service seem almost to transcend the ordinary limitations of advancing years. Senator Abdullahi Adamu belongs to that distinguished company.

At eighty, he remains intellectually alert, measured in counsel, disciplined in thought and deeply engaged with the affairs of his community and country. The years have bestowed upon him not the infirmities of idleness but the wisdom of experience; not the weariness of resignation but the serenity of fulfilled service. His life reminds us that while age may diminish physical strength, it can enlarge judgement, deepen character and refine the qualities that distinguish the true statesman.

These qualities found perhaps their fullest practical expression during his stewardship as the first civilian governor of Nasarawa State in the Fourth Republic. The creation of a state by constitutional enactment is one thing; building it into a stable, confident and enduring political community is quite another. Constitutions establish governmental entities, but visionary leadership gives them identity, purpose and permanence.

When Governor Abdullahi Adamu assumed office, Nasarawa State was in its infancy. Its institutions were young, its administrative structures were evolving and the expectations of its people were understandably high. He recognised from the outset that his responsibility extended far beyond the ordinary routines of government. It demanded vision, political imagination and the painstaking labour of institution-building. Roads could be constructed, buildings erected and policies announced, but unless durable institutions were established, the future of the new state would remain uncertain.

It was this philosophy that shaped his administration. Education received sustained attention because he understood that no society can rise above the quality of its human capital. Agriculture, the occupation of the overwhelming majority of the people, was strengthened through policies aimed at improving productivity, expanding rural livelihoods and enhancing food security. Infrastructure and rural development were pursued not merely as visible achievements but as instruments for integrating communities, reducing poverty, stimulating commerce and laying the foundations of long-term prosperity.

Perhaps the most enduring achievement of that administration, however, was not any single project but the establishment of institutions capable of surviving changes in political leadership. Governments come and go; institutions endure. Roads may require reconstruction, buildings renovation and policies revision, but strong institutions continue to shape society long after those who created them have departed.

Indeed, one distinction sets Senator Abdullahi Adamu apart from almost all his contemporaries in Nigerian public life. Among the statesmen of his generation who are still living, few, if any, can so convincingly be regarded as the political father and principal architect of a constituent state of the federation as he is identified with Nasarawa State. Although the creation of the state was the constitutional act of the federal government, its political consolidation, institutional maturation and emergence as a cohesive and confident member of the Nigerian federation owe an incalculable debt to his vision, moral fibre, leadership and steadfast commitment during its formative years.

It is therefore hardly surprising that, in the minds of many of its citizens, Abdullahi Adamu has come to personify the very idea of Nasarawa State. Such a distinction cannot be conferred by statute, nor acquired merely through occupying high office. It is earned through years of patient institution-building, principled leadership and unwavering devotion to the welfare of the people. If every state has its founding generation, history may well remember Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the foremost architect of Nasarawa State’s political identity, institutional consolidation and developmental vision.

That distinction alone would secure him an honourable place in the annals of Nigeria’s federal experiment. It speaks not only to the present generation but also to posterity, affirming the timeless truth that the greatest leaders are remembered not principally for the offices they occupied, but for the institutions they built, the confidence they inspired and the enduring imprint they left upon the hearts of their people.

In this respect, Abdullahi Adamu stands in the distinguished company of those leaders whose names have become inseparable from the political evolution of the societies they helped to shape. Sir Ahmadu Bello in the former Northern Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the former Western Region, Dr. Michael Okpara in the former Eastern Region, Alhaji Lateef Jakande in Lagos, Julius Nyerere in Tanzania, Mahathir Mohamad in Malaysia and Lee Kuan Yew in Singapore each, in his own historical circumstances, demonstrated that enduring leadership is measured not so much by political longevity as by the institutions and traditions established for future generations.

His subsequent transition from Government House to the Senate revealed another dimension of his public life. As chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, he consistently advocated agricultural transformation, rural prosperity and national food security. He remained convinced that no nation could claim genuine sovereignty while depending upon others for the sustenance of its people.

That commitment was never merely theoretical. Throughout his life, he remained one of Nigeria’s accomplished commercial farmers, demonstrating by personal example that agriculture is not an occupation of necessity alone but a noble profession capable of generating wealth, employment and national prosperity. Long before agriculture regained its present prominence in national discourse, Abdullahi Adamu had already recognised that Nigeria’s future depended upon restoring dignity to productive enterprise and reconnecting economic development with the cultivation of the land.

His commitment to education was equally profound. Through his role in the establishment of Phoenix University, Agwada, he reaffirmed his conviction that the greatest investment any society can make is in the education of its young people. Universities exist not merely to award degrees but to cultivate disciplined minds, encourage independent inquiry and prepare future generations for responsible leadership.

His approach to public life was also profoundly influenced by his legal education. Trained in law, Senator Abdullahi Adamu brought to governance a lawyer’s respect for constitutional order, due process and the enduring value of strong institutions. He understood that while personalities inevitably pass from the scene, institutions governed by law and sustained by public confidence provide the continuity upon which democratic societies depend. This legal discipline was evident throughout his career, informing both his executive decisions as governor, his legislative contributions in the Senate and his later responsibilities as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

As Senator Abdullahi Adamu celebrates his eightieth birthday, the appropriate tribute is therefore not simply to recount the many offices he has occupied but to recognise the character with which he discharged them. Public office derives its significance only from service. Titles eventually fade, honours become part of history and political controversies recede into distant memory. Character, however, endures just as institutions remain indispensable. Lives shaped by integrity continue to inspire generations yet unborn.

More importantly, there remains another fascinating dimension to the remarkable public life of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, that cannot be understood solely through the offices he occupied or the institutions he built. It is the extraordinary political instinct that earned him, throughout Nasarawa State and beyond, the affectionate appellation of “Maye”, or the Wizard. That sobriquet, bestowed not by decree but by popular acclaim, reflected the widespread belief that he possessed an uncommon or supernatural capacity to read political situations, reconcile competing interests and navigate the ever-changing currents of Nigerian politics with remarkable foresight and success.

It is to that enduring reputation as politician, strategist and elder statesman that the concluding part of this series will turn.