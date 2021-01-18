Reopening of Universities: FG needs to contact relevant stakeholders for public safety

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Association of Doctors in University Health Services (NADUHS) has called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency contact all relevant stakeholders for inputs, consultation and adoption of effective strategies that will ensure public safety before Universities across the country resume.

The call was contained in a statement issued by Concerned members of the association, titled “January 18th, 2021 resumption of Nigerian Universities: An assessment of Federal Government’s level of preparedness amid Covid 19 pandemic second wave”, made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The statement was signed by Dr Abiodun Amusan (South West), Dr Musa Sheheu (South-South), Dr Hassan S. Musa (North East), Dr Ishaq Abubakar (North West), Dr Enweani Onyeka (South East), and Dr Louis Nwakolo (North Central)

NADUHS, an affiliate of the Nigerian Medical Association, complained that the federal government is yet to train health workers in University Health Services (UHS) preparatory to the resumption of Universities and other tertiary institutions”.

It, therefore, requested the federal government to ensure that medical doctors and other health care personnel in University Health Centres across the country are trained adequately before universities resume so as to reduce the spread of covid-19 among students, and staff in University campuses.

“Members of NADUHS while offering their services acknowledge the inadequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment’s, (PPEs), and other essential medical consumables required in the discharge of their duties during the pandemic”.

“As at the time of going to press, the federal government is yet to pay NADUHS members and other Health Care workers in University Health Services their covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance despite Mr President’s approval since March 2020”.

“NADUHS noted the difficulty its members are going through daily while providing medical services to members of University staff, their families, and NHIS enrollees during this pandemic without motivation, training, and adequate medical equipment’s and consumables”.

“NADUHS also observed with dismay the irregularities of our salary structure as some Universities still pay their medical personnel using CONTISS salary structure as against the approved CONMESS and CONHESS”.

“For the records, Nigerians should be informed that already positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in some University Health facilities with morbidities recorded. The prevention of recording more cases should be a collective responsibility of the Health Care personnel, our respective University managements, and the federal government of Nigeria”.

The association advised the federal government to immediately pay all its members of their covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance.

“NADUHS is yet to understand and comprehend why the federal government chose to selectively pay all health care personnel under the Federal Ministry of Health and refuse to do the same to Doctors and other Healthcare Professionals under Nigerian Universities and institutions of higher learning”.

“NADUHS as critical stakeholders shall continue to offer its services during this pandemic. NADUHS recommends that No University should be allowed to resume without adequate preparation”.

