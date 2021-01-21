Breaking News
Translate

‘Our stand on Ohanaeze election’

On 5:03 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

CAN to manage Ohanaeze for 2 months, organise electionRising from an emergency meeting conveyed regarding the just concluded charade called election of those referred to as Ohanaeze, Ekwenche Research Organization through their representatives   the outcome of Rev. Fr. Emeka P. Nwachukwu Mazi Luke Nwannunu Prof. J. Akujieze Mbajiogu reject the imposition made on the presidency and other functionaries of that body.

Ekwe Nche rejects this outcome based on the ground that the president and the secretary general of the cultural group have both failed to carry out their functions over the years to meet with the legal conditions that must be met to have a functional legal entity.

They therefore ask that a temporal handover to a neutral body be commenced so that other necessary matters be carried out to ensure the viability of the cultural organization. We condemn those internal and external agents bringing dissention into this fold to stop and desist from acts of abomination not expected of those the society may refer to as elders, they said.

READ ALSO: StarTimes, others tipped to boost Africa’s digital TV penetration

Ekwe Nche Research Institute recognizes the potential of this Socio-Cultural group (Ohanaeze) and called for amendment of its constitution to help move our people into a stable orbit of cultural awareness and language /educational attainment. Ekwenche, also pledges to work hard with all available organizations to ensure that Ohanaeze cultural organization positions herself for the great work ahead for OHA.

Finally, Ekwenche is calling on all that genuinely love OHA to come together and get it right this time. Enough is Enough. Our cultural value must be respected regardless of one’s political affiliation, they concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!