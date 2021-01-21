NANS JCC to launch Foundation to provide financial support for students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

THE National Association of Nigerian Students NANS, Joint Campus Committee, JCC, Lagos Axis, is set to launch a foundation that would help provide financial assistance of N10,000 each for 200 students across the campuses in Lagos.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Chairman, Rasheed Ogunsanya and the Public Relations Officer, Segun Agboola.

The association said the intervention would help caution the harsh economic conditions many students are facing on campus.

“The year 2020 was a tough year for students and our families as the year saw an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ASUU saga which lasted for months thereby causing delay in academic activities across our institutions of learning.

“In the new year, we urge our students to remain strong and focus on how to recover from last year’s damage and also bear in mind that the second wave of the pandemic is still causing serious problems to the world at large

“In 2021, the association will continue to protect and promote the interest of students towards having better development for the students, our institutions and our dear state.

“Part of our programs include the launching of NANS Foundation which will help to provide scholarship worth N10,000 for 200 students across the state and empower more than 100 Students to caution the effect of the pandemic and economic recession on our students.

“Also, we are in talks with telecommunication companies to provide free internet on our campuses. Let us assure our students that we will bring the association closer to students as promised. This Administration is keen on the development and rebirth of NANS,” the statement read in part.

The student body also commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for working tirelessly to make institutions in the state better.

“In the same vein, the association appreciates the effort of Mr. Tokunbo Wahab the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education for the providing support for the association and we pray 2021 will be the continuation of a new dawn.

“Finally, the association thank the student unions presidents, stakeholders, students, government agencies, heads of institutions for their support and encouragement in 2020, we believe we can do more in 2021.”

Kindly Share This Story: