Mourinho: EPL season wrong before it began

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has claimed that the 2020-21 Premier League season has been “wrong” since before a ball had been kicked, citing unfairness in the fact that both Manchester teams began their campaigns with a game in hand.

The worldwide coronavirus crisis has forced governing bodies to squeeze in a full term’s worth of matches into a shortened time span, with a covid-enforced break midway through 2020 seeing last season spill over as the Premier League endeavoured to play out the remaining matches.

Coupled with that, European duties saw Manchester United and Manchester City return late for the already delayed 2020-21 campaign and Mourinho believes that having an additional game to play meant the season was already in disarray before it had even started.

“It’s a special season with special circumstances,” the Spurs boss told a press conference on Friday. “We have to say it’s going to be fair because if not it’s better not to be involved. I believe that even from before the season started, it started immediately in the wrong way. Because to start the season with two clubs having a match in hand, it’s immediately a wrong start.

“The season started in September and only in the last week of December we were informed about when these two matches were going to be played. Now it’s about many other matches or a few more. There are lots of things that are not right, but it is what it is, it’s what it’s possible to have. When you say it’s fair or not fair, we have to say it’s fair.

