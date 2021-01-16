Military destroys terrorists’ training camp, storage facility in Borno

Kindly Share This Story:

Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a Boko Haram terrorists’ training camp with a suspected ammunition depot at Nuwar in Bama Local Government Area of Borno, Defence Headquarters says.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Enenche said the air raids were executed Thursday after intelligence reports indicated that the cluster of huts and other structures in the settlement were being used to conduct combat training for the terrorists on a regular basis.

He said the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships for a night air raid on the location after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions.

READ ALSO Napoli player tests positive for coronavirus

According to him, the helicopters scored devastating hits in the target area which led to the neutralisation of several terrorists as well as the destruction of some of their structures.

These include the terrorists’ armoury, where multiple mini explosions were observed amidst the raging fire.

“Several other terrorists were taken out in follow-on attacks by the helicopter gunships.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Great Nation.

“We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the North East but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: