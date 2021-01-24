Matawalle visits attacked communities, promises improved security

Matawalle said the visit was to sympathise with the IDPs over the incident. “When the incident happened last week, I was not in the country. I quickly came back to ensure that the situation is under control. “We are going to return you to your communities.

“We are going to provide permanent security points in your communities and ensure your safety while in your communities,” Matawalle said.

The governor directed immediate supply of food items and essential commodities to the IDPs. He urged residents of the state to embark on prayers to seek God’s intervention in the security situation. The Emir of Maru, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari, thanked the governor for the visit. Maigari called on the residents of the state to offer special prayers against insecurity.

In Janbako community, the governor donated five million niara to the families of the deceased.

Matawalle appealed to residents of the state to continue to support the state government and security agencies in the ongoing peace process.