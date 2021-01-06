Man, 45, arrested for defiling his 13 years old daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Operatives of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 13-year-old daughter (name withheld).

The arrest of the suspect, according to a statement by the spokesperson for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a complaint by the victim who reported at Obantoko divisional headquarters on the 30th of December, 2020 that her father came to the shop where she is a tailoring apprentice and begged her mistress to permit her to come and fetch water for him at home.

She stated further that she left the shop and fetched water as requested by her father. But surprisingly, her father suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Obantoko division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi detailed his detectives to the man’s house where he was promptly arrested.

He initially denied the allegation but when he was confronted by the victim, he became dumbfounded.

The victim was quickly taken to Olukoye hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

