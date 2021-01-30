Macaulay commiserates with Gov Okowa over father’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has commiserated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.

The patriarch of the Okowa family of Owa-Alero in Ika North East local government area of the State passed on at the age of 88 after a brief illness in the early hours of Thursday.

Also read:

Macaulay in a statement, said though the loss of a loved one can be hurting, Pa Okowa’s sojourn on earth was gladdening, saying: “Pa Okowa was an educationist personified, a seasoned administrator and an astute politician who impacted on many lives across the state.”

He told Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to take solace in the fact that the father lived a fulfilled life, and successfully mentored children including a biological one who rose to become the Governor of Delta State.

He said: “I am a beneficiary of Pa Okowa’s fatherly and mentoring skills. His grooming and prayers contributed to making what I have become today.

“I pray to God Almighty to grant the Okowa family and the Owa nation, the fortitude to bear the loss”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: