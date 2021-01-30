Breaking News
Translate

Macaulay commiserates with Gov Okowa over father’s death

On 7:01 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Okowa
Arthur Okorie Okowa

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government, SSG, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has commiserated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the death of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.

The patriarch of the Okowa family of Owa-Alero in Ika North East local government area of the State passed on at the age of 88 after a brief illness in the early hours of Thursday.

Also read: Adjogbe commiserates with Gov Okowa over death of his father, Pa Okowa, Tim Owhefere

Macaulay in a statement, said though the loss of a loved one can be hurting, Pa Okowa’s sojourn on earth was gladdening, saying: “Pa Okowa was an educationist personified, a seasoned administrator and an astute politician who impacted on many lives across the state.”

He told Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to take solace in the fact that the father lived a fulfilled life, and successfully mentored children including a biological one who rose to become the Governor of Delta State.

He said: “I am a beneficiary of Pa Okowa’s fatherly and mentoring skills. His grooming and prayers contributed to making what I have become today.

“I pray to God Almighty to grant the Okowa family and the Owa nation, the fortitude to bear the loss”.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!