JUST IN: Gunmen ambush Kaduna village, kill 2

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Two locals were ambushed by unknown gunmen and killed between Bakin Kogi and Narido village in Kauru Local Government area of Kaduna state.

Troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven, informed the Kaduna State Government of the attack on Tuesday.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said the troops responded to a distress call and arrived the location to find two persons – Musa Garba and Yakubu Yawo – shot dead. Two others – Monday Joseph and Jacob Thomas – sustained gunshot injuries.

According to reports, the victims were ambushed by unknown gunmen between Bakin Kogi and Narido village, as they made their way from Bakin Kogi Market.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed concern at the report of the attack, and sent condolences to the families of the bereaved, while praying for the repose of the victims’ souls, and a quick recovery for the injured.

The Governor tasked security agencies to ensure a detailed investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the injured victims have been taken to hospital for treatment, and troops were in the area to provide security

