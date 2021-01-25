Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie—OWERRI

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Monday, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on some parts of Imo West Senatorial district, over the clash between the Eastern Security Network, ESN, and security operatives.

Uzodimma, while briefing newsmen on the development, said it was part of the safety measures to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

He also ordered a 24-our patrol by the security operatives in the local government areas under the curfew.

The affected areas include Orlu, Orsu, Isu, Njaba Nwangele, Oru East, Nkwere, Ideato North and South Local Government areas.

Vanguard had reported that about eight buildings, including a church, Blessed Holy Trinity Sabbath Mission, in Okporo, Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State, were said to have been set ablaze by security operatives, who invaded the community.

A source said the invasion happened as early as 6a.m. on Friday, January 22, when the security operatives came in search of the members of ESN. Read the story HERE.

The soldiers were said to be drawn from the 34 Artillery Brigade in Obinze.

Earlier last week, ESN, set up by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), released a video, showing its members boasting of how they dislodged security men, who abandoned their vehicles and fled.

