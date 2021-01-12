Breaking News
Translate

FG’ll stop train services if… — Amaechi

On 7:10 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Spike in COVID-19 infections delaying Lagos-Ibadan rail line commissioning — AmaechiThe Federal Government says it will shut down the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna train services should there be any case of COVID-19 among passengers.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this yesterday while featuring on NTA Good Morning Nigeria programme.

He said train users must comply with all COVID-19 protocols from the beginning of every trip to the end.

The minister said:  “If we see that we are conveying passengers who have Covid-19 from Lagos to Ibadan and Ibadan to Lagos, we will stop it just like we  threatened to stop the one from Kaduna to Abuja if people don’t comply with COVID -19 protocols.

“Don’t forget that on Kaduna-Abuja, we convey 4,000 passengers in a day. Imagine that about 20 per cent have Covid-19, they can transmit COVID-19 to the entire passengers.

‘’The rate of transmission will be high. The same is applicable to Lagos. Everybody must comply with the COVID-19 protocols, wear your masks till the end of the journey.”

READ ALSO: Truck crushes motorcyclist, passenger to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The minister also added that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project, which would be completed this month would be inaugurated virtually by  President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation had in December 2020 commenced operations for the Lagos-Ibadan railway, a standard gauge rail covering a distance of 156km.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!