FG emphasises ban on rice importation

The Federal Government on Tuesday emphasised ban on rice importation.

Mr Abdulhamid Ma’aji, Comptroller, Nigerian Customs Service in charge of Sokoto and Zamfara, made the emphasis at the reopening of Illela Border in Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government made the emphasis as importers and exporters in Sokoto get excited at the reopening of the Illela border.

Illela border was reopened by dignitaries from Nigeria and Niger Republic.

Ma’aji said that the border reopening was being monitored to ensure sanity.

He said that border closure was in the interest of Nigerians.

The comptroller noted that many instruments used by criminals were brought into the country through land borders.

He said that efforts were being made to curb it.

He called on Nigerians to show understanding and support for government policies and appealed to traders to adhere to business regulations and safety guidelines.

”Government organs can achieve maximum success with much support from members of the public and stakeholders that play important roles,” he said.

The comptroller urged importers and exporters to ensure strict compliance with the regulations.

Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, an exporter said that during the border closure, exporters complied with government directives in spite hardship.

He said that they would abide by the regulations governing border reopening.

Alhaji Aminu Dan’iya, Chairman of the Association of Registered Licenced Clearing Agents, said that no fewer than 35 firms registered at Illela point and would comply with all government regulations.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

