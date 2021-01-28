Ex- NIMASA Director launch maritime Book on marine environment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

A former Director, Marine Environment Management Department at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Mrs. Felicia Mogo is set to launch an industry book as she celebrates her exit from public service.

The book titled: “Regulating the Marine Environment of Africa for Sustainable Blue Economy – the Nigeria Scenario,” will be presented by Hon. Minister of State for Environment, Hon. Sharon Ikeazor at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, on Friday 29 January 2021 by 12noon.

READ ALSO: 27 wedding guests kidnapped in Taraba

During her 34 years of public service, Dr. Mogo served in various capacities in agencies, ministries, and various international avenues contributing to the protection of Nigeria’s environment and giving the country recognition on the international level.

The ex-NIMASA Director says the book is a product of her wealth of experience over the years in Nigeria’s marine environment.

Her words: “I have had the opportunity to incubate insights about stewarding our resources for sustainable development. Specifically, I have spent considerable time reflecting on Nigeria’s marine environment which holds enormous potential for our sustainable growth as a nation, and yet remains understated.”

“For over ten years, I have toyed with the idea of documenting my ideas on how to optimize Nigeria’s marine environment for the benefit of its entire population. I am glad to have finally made this idea a reality via this book.”

Commenting on the book, the President, Strategic Operations and Sediment Management Tipping Point Resources Group, United States, Professor Eric. A. Stern said; “I must commend the author for how the book succinctly evaluates and proffers practical solutions on innovatively deploying institutional and regulatory approaches in Nigeria’s marine environment and actualizing a pan-African blue economy pathway.”

He advised and encouraged government, policymakers, legislators, academics, private sector participants, development practitioners and partners, civil society, and the media to avail themselves of the wealth of knowledge the book offers.

Mogo is a seasoned technocrat with over three decades of experience in the Nigerian public sector, having started as one of the pioneer staff of the then Federal Environmental Protection Agency ( FEPA) that metamorphosed into Federal Ministry Environment, from Federal Ministry of Environment she was invited to Bureau for Public service Reforms(BPSR) then under the Presidency as one of the reform champions to kick start the Bureau after undergoing training. After 2 years she returned to the Federal Ministry of Environment until her service was requested for by NIMASA.

The technocrat has been a member of Nigeria’s delegation to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and United Nations meetings, which has given her immense visibility that has earned the country recognition.

Dr. Mogo is also the founder of the African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI), a non-profit organization aimed at achieving clean oceans in Africa.

She obtained her B.Sc degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Benin- Benin City in 1984 before proceeding to International Institute for Hydraulic and Environmental Engineering(IHE) Delft, the Netherlands in 1991 for her Post-Graduate Diploma in Environmental science and technology. She obtained her Master of Science Degree in Environmental Science and Technology (Ecotoxicology specialization) from the said institution in 1992 with her research work carried out in the Netherlands Institute for Health and Environmental Protection(RIVM) currently Sustainability Institute Bilthoven, Netherlands. She did her Ph.D. in Nigeria from the university of Ecology/ Ecotoxicology in the Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers in 2002.

She currently chairs the correspondence group on marine litter management of the scientific groups’ meetings on London convention and protocol of IMO. She is a negotiation team member of the Abidjan Convention Secretariat on the Management of Coastal and Marine Environment of the Regional Seas of West and Central African for the Region.

Kindly Share This Story: