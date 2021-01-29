EFCC tasks corps members on hard work, integrity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has urged the youths to make hard work and integrity their watchword, and desist from all manner of corruption while striving to achieve excellence.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s spokesperson, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

According to the statement, this was the key message of Olamide Sadiq, Head, Advance Fee Fraud (AFF) Section of the Ilorin office of EFCC, while addressing the 2020 Batch B, Stream II Corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Sadiq urged the corps members to be dedicated, hardworking and shun all acts that could tarnish their hard earned reputation and that of their families.

“People look unto the youths as leaders of tomorrow, as such, you need to avoid acts that could spell negative consequence on your future.

“I encourage you all to serve as role models by detesting acts of corruption in all its ramifications. There is no shortcut to wealth and fame, other than hard work and contentment

“The joy of those who ‘cut corners’ to amass wealth are always short lived and their end is always calamitous,” he said.

He urged youths to try as much as possible to be good ambassadors of their parents, the society and the category of citizens they represent.

Sadiq advised them not to depend solely on white collar jobs, but to be employers of labour and help to grow the economy of the country.

He encouraged the youths to join the EFCC/NYSC CD group, to avail themselves the opportunity to work with the advocacy arm of the Commission and be in position to serve as change agents.

The official warned that the EFCC would not hesitate to bring anyone who engages in acts of corruption and criminality to justice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: