EFCC arrests 10 Yahoo-Yahoo ‘Students’ in Abuja

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 10 suspects over computer-related fraud known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’

They were arrested at their Academy in Bwari axis of Abuja where they were said to be learning the trade of cyber trickery.

The suspects aged between 20 and 30 years, are Sixtus Jude, Moses Samuel, Isalan Johnny, Dapet Nimshak, Samuel Ogboche, Victor Samuel, Victor Asuquo, Ibrahim Yunusa, Yahaya Usman and Chijoke Ikwuoha.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement to Vanguard, said the suspects were arrested with different incriminating items such as mobile phones and computers.

Uwujaren said how that the promoter of the ‘academy’ was at large.

“Investigations showed that they sponsor recruits and train young individuals who show interest in internet fraud.

“The sponsor gets his percentage of their earnings based on an agreement between him and the recruits. He also serves as a conduit for laundering the money gotten from internet fraud by some of the suspects.

“The suspects will be prosecuted when investigation is completed,” Uwujaren said.

