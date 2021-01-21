Delta SSG tasks political appointees on good governance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Barrister Chiedu Ebie has urged political appointees under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration to promote good governance in the state, through effective representation of government policy thrusts.

Speaking at a meeting of political appointees from Delta North senatorial district (Anioma) held in Asaba, Barrister Ebie said Governor Okowa had made a resounding impact in social infrastructure and human empowerment worthy of support by political office holders in the state.

He said the Okowa example was unique and befitting of acclamation, given his historic ascendancy as the first Anioma son to be elected governor of Delta state.

The SSG said the impressive track record of the Okowa administration in the face of severe challenges since assumption of office about five years depicted a responsive and courageous leader passionate about development.

Barrister Ebie noted that the state government had remained focused and sure-footed in the service of Deltans even under the harsh economic climate and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted that political appointees have a moral responsibility to sustain the agenda of the regime in their various constituencies by spreading goodwill among the people.

According to the SSG, the citizens would appreciate the efforts and programmes of the state government more, when those in positions of authority, make themselves accessible, engaging and helpful before the people.

Also speaking the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North Senatorial District Mr. Moses Iduh said the meeting was convened to foster unity and solidarity among political office holders as strategic party members.

He charged them to be disciplined and dutiful in the service of the government and the people of the state as it was a great privilege to be appointed into key offices in midst of millions of Deltans.

In their remarks, the State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Tilije Okenmor and the State Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor enjoined the appointees to be open and magnanimous in the office while the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu urged them to accord deserving respect to long-standing political leaders and the party hierarchy.

Also, former civil commissioner, Barrister Mrs Kate Onianwa, the state Director of protocol, Mr. Ifeanyi Eboigbe, ex-local government chairman of Aniocha North, Mr. Jaunty Okwudi, as well as party stalwart Chief Frank Nwugo called for discipline and cohesiveness among the government functionaries. Barrister Benedicta Osakuni of the Direct Labour Agency commended the foresight of Governor Okowa in appointing the largest number of women in political offices since the creation of the state.

The meeting was attended by political appointees from the nine local government areas in Delta North senatorial district.

Vanguard News Nigeria

