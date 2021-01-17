Delta monarchs receive insecurity report, assure D-PAC of support

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Amaize – Asaba

Royal fathers in Delta State have vowed to support the Delta State Policy Advocacy Committee, D-PAC, which is the strategy diffusion team of the Niger Delta Dialogue, NDD, in the execution of its peace assignment in Delta State.

Chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty Emmanuel Efeizomor II, who is the Obi of Owa Kingdom, made the pledge when the chairman of D-PAC, Chief Edwin Uzor, accompanied by team members, presented research conducted for NDD on insecurity in Delta state to traditional rulers at Asaba for their input.

HM Efeizomor, who spoke through the second vice-chairman, Pere of Akugbene-Mein kingdom, His Royal Majesty Pere S.P. Luke-Kalanama VIII, assured D-PAC: “Royal fathers in the state will study the report and make their input and also give D-PAC all necessary support.”

The monarchs jointly prayed for the success of Uzor-led team, saying that as Special Adviser on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution to the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, he has continued to discharge his job creditably.

The research titled “Insecurity in Delta State, identified the issues, actors and solutions to the crisis in the state was carried out by Prof Sam Ogege, the University of Abraka and Dr Ebimboere Seiyefa of Baze University, Abuja for NDD and funded by the European Union, EU.

D-PAC chairman explained: “The research reflects the views of the authors, not those of NDD or EU but we are presenting it to our royal fathers for your input in our bid to build peace and resolve conflicts that threaten security or cause insecurity in Delta state.”

