NDC shifts presidential campaign council inauguration to October 26

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has shifted the unveiling and inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) from October 20 to October 26, 2026.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, announced the change in a statement on Monday, attributing it to the tight schedule of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Director said Obi had an important overseas engagement, necessitating the rescheduling of the event.

“The NDC Leadership has announced a new date for the unveiling and inauguration of its National Campaign Council (NCC) earlier slated for Tuesday, 20th October, 2026.

“The event will now be held on Monday, 26th October, 2026.

“The shift is occasioned by the very tight schedule of our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, who has a very important engagement overseas,” the statement said.

The party apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change and urged its members and supporters to remain focused on securing victory for Obi and other NDC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

It added: “A New Nigeria is POssible!”

The rescheduling comes after the party’s National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas, explained the delay in constituting the campaign council during a press briefing on October 10.

Cleopas had said the party leadership was consulting Obi and its vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on key appointments to ensure that the process was properly handled.

He also disclosed that the party had developed the organogram for the campaign council and planned to inaugurate it on October 20.

According to him, the event would also feature the presentation of certificates of return to the party’s candidates and a dinner aimed at strengthening cooperation among them ahead of the elections.

Cleopas cautioned against rushing the appointment of campaign officials, saying the party needed individuals whose loyalty and commitment would remain firm throughout the electioneering period.

“It is not today you are going to have one DG of your campaign and in the middle of the campaign you will hear that your DG is one leg in NDC, one leg somewhere else. It will jeopardise the whole hope of this country,” he said.