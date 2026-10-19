High cost of farm inputs driving tomato prices — TOOPAN

…Plans solar dryers to reduce post-harvest losses

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The National President of the Tomatoes and Orchard Producers Association of Nigeria (TOOPAN), Oyeleke Bola, has attributed the high prices of tomatoes across the country to the rising cost of farm inputs.

Bola, who spoke with Vanguard over the weekend, said tomato farmers were grappling with increasing production costs and called for government support to boost output and improve affordability.

He said the depreciation of the naira against the dollar had increased the cost of agricultural inputs, particularly seeds, making tomato production more expensive.

“The cost of production per hectare is high now. The amount we spend on production is no longer the same as what we used to spend, owing to the high cost of foreign exchange resulting from the increase in the dollar-to-naira exchange rate.

“Seeds are currently very expensive. Tomato farmers used to buy seeds for between N20,000 and N25,000, but now they cost between N35,000 and N40,000.

“Fertiliser costs are also on the high side. Generally, the cost of production is very high. The Bank of Agriculture is helping us with fertiliser, so there is some cushioning effect on fertiliser costs and other farm inputs,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Bola said the association was working to increase production by improving yields and helping farmers access better-quality seeds.

“We are working very hard to ensure that we increase production, particularly by raising yields from 25 tonnes to 80 tonnes per hectare. The leadership of the association is also working tirelessly, travelling to identify better seeds that small-scale farmers can use to increase production.

“We are also exploring opportunities that can attract investors. To this end, we are travelling outside the country to source good-quality seeds,” he said.

On government support for the tomato value chain, Bola said interventions were being provided through the Bank of Agriculture, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“People may say it is late, but at least it is coming at the right time because farmers need it. We need it to increase production. So, we are working very hard,” he said.

Bola also announced that TOOPAN would hold its Third National Tomato Conference in Abuja from November 26 to 27, 2026, with stakeholders across the tomato value chain expected to participate.

He said the conference would focus on strategies to increase production, improve irrigation systems, promote land preparation and tractorisation, and encourage industrialisation in the sector.

On post-harvest losses, the TOOPAN president said the association was exploring processing and preservation technologies to reduce waste and improve the value of harvested tomatoes.

“We are doing a lot to reduce post-harvest losses. We are working on several initiatives, including exploring opportunities in the tomato paste industry, solar dryers and hydro dryers,” he said.

He explained that the association was considering establishing solar-drying facilities in up to 16 states to help farmers preserve their produce and create opportunities for women involved in processing.

“We are looking at the entire value chain to ensure that we can convert waste into finished products. We are working towards establishing solar dryers in up to 16 states across the country and setting them up in different regions. We intend to establish hubs where women can use the facilities to reduce post-harvest losses,” he said.

According to Bola, research institutions under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security are working on solar-drying technologies to reduce post-harvest losses and support exports.

He added that the African Union was also exploring possible investment in the initiative, while the association was seeking private-sector investors to support the development of processing and preservation facilities across the country.