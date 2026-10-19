Adebayo condemns Plateau killings, demands urgent action

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the renewed killings in Plateau State and other parts of the country, calling on Governor Caleb Mutfwang to take urgent steps to protect residents.

Adebayo also criticised the Federal Government’s handling of insecurity, accusing President Bola Tinubu’s administration of failing to respond adequately to the security challenges facing the country.

His position was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Comrade Mark Adebayo, Chief Media and Communications Adviser to the Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign Council.

The SDP candidate expressed grief over the killings in Plateau State, saying hundreds of people had reportedly been killed in attacks across communities between January and October 2026.

He said the victims were individuals whose deaths had devastated families and communities, urging the authorities to take decisive action to prevent further loss of lives.

“These are not just mere statistics; they are fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters whose lives have been violently cut short while their government stands by in criminal docility,” he said.

Adebayo also criticised an earlier engagement by the Plateau State governor with residents affected by insecurity, recalling that Mutfwang had addressed traumatised citizens from inside an armoured personnel carrier.

He described the incident as disrespectful to victims and their grieving families, arguing that public officials should demonstrate visible leadership and reassure communities affected by violence.

“A leader cannot be hiding in an armoured tank while his people are being slaughtered daily like chickens on the very soil they call home,” he said.

The SDP candidate called for an end to the killings, urging the state and federal governments to deploy available resources and security measures to protect vulnerable communities.

“The time for empty press statements and crocodile tears is over. Stop the killings now! You have the apparatus, you have the resources, and you have the constitutional backing. Stop the killings because you can — if only you possess the political will to do so,” he said.

The campaign council expressed solidarity with families affected by the attacks and called for immediate action to restore peace in Plateau State and other troubled parts of the country.

Adebayo said insecurity remained a major obstacle to economic development, arguing that people could not engage fully in productive activities without adequate protection.

He added that his proposed security blueprint focused on strengthening security institutions, restoring government control over affected territories and addressing the underlying socioeconomic factors contributing to crime.

“The security and welfare of the people form the baseline of all government actions. Without security, there can be no meaningful production; without production, there can be no sustainable prosperity,” he said.