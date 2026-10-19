Passports: Nigerians in Qatar excited over improved service, honour Yakubu

Nigerian passport booklets

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Nigerians in Qatar have honoured the Nigerian Ambassador to the country, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, with an award for improved consular service, following the recent delivery of new passports to hundreds of them in a record time of two weeks.

The presentation was made at an elaborate ceremony organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation NIDO, Qatar chapter, to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

Hundreds of Nigerians in Qatar recently received their new passports within two weeks, a turnaround the community described as record time.

Yakubu used the occasion to commend the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS, Kemi Nandap for their support.

He specifically thanked them for the prompt deployment of the intervention team and the production of the passports.

The event was attended by the Executive Director of the Workers Support and Insurance Fund under the Qatari Ministry of Interior, Ms Kholoud Saif Al Kubaisi, and members of the diplomatic community.