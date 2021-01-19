Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, and another rescue team, on Tuesday, averted what could have resulted into fire disaster when a tanker with registration number LSD 155XT, loaded with 50,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, overturned, spilling its content in the process at Ogudu, under bridge inward Alapere area of Lagos State.

The incident with no casualty happened at about 1.30 pm was immediately put under control by emergency responders even as miscreants and residents stormed the scene to scoop the split fuel.

The incident resulted in terrible gridlock as the entire area was cordoned off to traffic. Motorists were diverted to alternative routes to access their destination.

Also read:

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “On arrival at the above scene, it was observed that an Iveco truck loaded with 50,000 litres of PMS had a leakage in one of its compartment leading to spillage on the road.

“However, with the quick intervention of the agency’s Tiger unit and Lagos Fire Service on the ground to prevent any form of ignition as a result of the spillage.

“The compartment of the truck was later repaired and the situation contained. The truck has been driven to a layby.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: