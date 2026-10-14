First Lady urges greater investment in rural women

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for increased investment in rural women to strengthen agriculture, food security, economic growth and community development.

The First Lady in a message marking the International Day of Rural Women, said rural women deserved greater recognition for their resilience and dedication.

According to her: “We celebrate the resilience, dedication, and contributions of rural women to agriculture, food security, economic growth, and community development.”

She noted that this year’s observance was especially significant because it fell within the International Year of the Woman Farmer, which draws attention to the role of women in sustaining food systems and rural economies.

“This year’s observance is especially significant as it falls within the International Year of the Woman Farmer, drawing greater attention to the essential role women play in sustaining our food systems and rural economies,” the First Lady said.

Mrs Tinubu called for expanded access to land, finance, training, technology and markets for rural women.

“We should invest more in rural women by expanding their access to land, finance, training, technology and markets,” she said.

She contender that empowering rural women would deliver benefits for families, communities and the nation.

“When rural women are empowered, families prosper, communities flourish and nations grow stronger,” she said.

The First Lady wished Nigerians a happy International Day of Rural Women.

The International Day of Rural Women is observed annually on October 15, while the United Nations has designated 2026 as the International Year of the Woman Farmer.