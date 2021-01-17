Breaking News
Cult clash at Bakassi claims four lives

Cultism

By Emma Una – Calabar

A clash between two cult groups has allegedly left four persons dead at Bakassi in Cross River State.

Eyewitnesses said the clash started on Thursday with the killing of one person at Ekpri Ikang and has been raging till Saturday night.

A resident of the Bakassi who gave her name as Etido said one person was killed on Thursday, one on Friday and two persons on Saturday.

“I do not know the specific groups involved in the war but I can tell you that we have been experiencing regular gunshots and people running helter-skelter because of one group chasing members of the other group”.

She said the killings on Friday and Saturday seem to be retaliation by members for the killing of their members by warring groups.

She said many people in the Bakassi have been staying indoors to avoid being caught by strange fire.

“We are at a loss and most of us do not even know what is the cause of the fight and to avoid being caught in the midst of violence, we decided to stay indoors”.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police Command spokesman said she is yet to be briefed while the council chairman did not pick calls on his gsm line.

Vanguard News Nigeria

