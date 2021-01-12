Breaking News
COVID-19: Amuwo Odofin Council bans sporting activities

Burundi inaugurates 2nd mass screening campaign amid rising COVID-19Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG) Council has placed an indefinite ban on sporting activities on fields and sport centres in the area.

The council Chairman, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said bars and clubs’ operations were also suspended indefinitely.

The council boss said the ban became necessary to mitigate the surge of coronavirus in the council area.

“The second wave of COVID-19, our common enemy, with no respect for gender, tribe or status is fast ravaging the world.

“In Nigeria and Lagos, amongst its casualties are distinguished personalities in the society.

“To this end, it becomes expedient that under my watch as executive chairman, full enforcement and compliance measures as directed by NCDC will be totally observed,” he said.

Buraimoh urged the citizenry to take responsibility by observing the existing COVID-19 guidelines.

“Report suspected cases to the appropriate authorities,” said Buraimoh, who vowed to prosecute violators of the guidelines. (NAN)

