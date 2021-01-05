Vanguard Logo

Court dissolves 4-year-old marriage over wife’s drunkenness

An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court in Ibadan, on Tuesday, dissolved a four-year-old marriage between Abosede Adesonwo and husband, Wasiu over drunkenness and threat to life.

Delivering judgment, President of the Court, Chief Henry Agbaje said that the court dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace and tranquillity.

Agbaje awarded custody of the only child to Adesonwo and ordered Wasiu to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.

Earlier, Wasiu, a baker, alleged that his wife was an unrepentant drunk.

”She feeds our three and a half-year-old daughter beer. I never knew that she was drunk before I exchanged marital vows with her.

”She showed me and has shown her true colour,” she said.

Adesonwo, a trader said that she made up her mind to call it quits because he beats her.

”My marriage has become uninteresting and meaningless. He also threatened to kill me,” she told the court.

